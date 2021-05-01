Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks out in a video that marks one month since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing his compatriots, the former boxing world champion defined it as a "month of tragedy and courage" and said it was a "moment of truth" for every Ukrainian.

Klitschko also gave an update on civilian deaths in the Ukrainian capital, saying that 75 people have died, four of them children.

