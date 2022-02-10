Liz Truss urges Russia to dial down ‘Cold War rhetoric’ in Moscow meeting

British foreign secretary Liz Truss urged Russia to dial down the "Cold War rhetoric" during a meeting with her counterpart in Moscow.

Ms Truss told Sergei Lavrov it was still possible to avoid war in Ukraine, but warned any invasion of Ukraine would be "disastrous".

"The reality is we cannot ignore the build-up of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and the attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

"Fundamentally, a war in Ukraine would be disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian people, and for European security."

