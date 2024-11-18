Video: Ukrainian nursery teacher ‘takes out Russian missile’

A former Ukrainian nursery teacher appeared to successfully shoot down a Russian cruise missile in her first combat launch.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Nataliia Hrabarchuk, who is now a soldier but worked in a nursery school before the war, destroyed the Kh-101 long-range missile on Sunday morning (17 November) during a Russian attack.

Footage showed Hrabarchuk dropping to her knees after using an Igla MANPADS, a man-portable air defence system.

The release of the video came as the Kremlin condemned Joe Biden's reported decision to approve the use of US-supplied longer-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia.