Long queues snake outside H&M in Moscow as clothing retailer pulls out of Russia

A long queue snaked through a Moscow shopping centre on Tuesday (2 August), as Russians waited to get into H&M for the final time.

The fashion retailer flung open its doors to sell all remaining inventory before making a full exit from the Russian market.

H&M Group announced in July 2022 its decision to close its business due to “the current operational challenges” in the country.

Ikea and Nike are among the other companies to have announced plans for a permanent exit after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

