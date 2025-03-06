Russian ambassador claims UK resisting Ukraine peace deal

Britain is resisting a Ukraine peace deal, the Russian ambassador to the UK has claimed.

Andrei Kelin accused the UK, France and other European nations of not wanting to end the conflict in an interview with Sky News released on Thursday, 6 March.

It comes as European leaders hold crisis talks in Brussels on support for Kyiv following Donald Trump's explosive meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

UK officials have convened talks with around 20 countries who expressed interest in joining Sir Keir Starmer’s “coalition of the willing” initiative to put peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.