Families in tears as Ukrainian soldiers return home after Russia prisoner of war swap

Ukrainian families sobbed as they reunited with loved ones in a prisoner of war (POW) swap with Russia on Monday, 30 December.

Among them were soldiers captured by Russia from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Snake island and other parts of the front line, as well as two civilians.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the two countries exchanged 189 prisoners of war each in an exchange mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

It was the 59th POW swap since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Mariupol defender Oleksandr Hlyshenko was in captivity for more than two years.

He waited for his release "every minute" and called the day of the exchange his "second birthday."