Military vehicles including tanks and armoured personnel carriers have been seen on the outskirts of Donetsk.

No insignia were visible, but the vehicles appeared hours after Vladimir Putin signed friendship treaties with two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to deploy on a “peacekeeping operation”.

The Russian president announced on Monday evening that he has officially recognised both Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states.

Following the significant development, the UK and other western powers are expected to hit Moscow with “significant sanctions”.

