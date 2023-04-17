Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Russian court over charges linked to his criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Kara-Murza, 41, who holds Russian and British passports, has spent years speaking out against the president and lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Moscow and individual Russians for purported human rights violations.

He has used speeches in the United States and across Europe to accuse Moscow of bombing civilian targets in Ukraine.

State prosecutors, who had requested the court jail him for 25 years, had accused Mr Kara-Murza of treason and of discrediting the Russian military.

