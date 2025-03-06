A Russian ballistic missile struck a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, late on Wednesday, 5 March.

Footage shared by the Ukrainian president on X shows emergency responders evacuating and treating the wounded. According to Zelensky, foreign humanitarians—including citizens of Ukraine, the US, and the UK—had checked into the hotel just before the strike but managed to evacuate in time.

At least four people were killed and more than 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s emergency services said on Thursday (March 6).