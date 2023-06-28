Residents in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk are dealing with the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on a crowded pizza restaurant.

Footage shows the destruction on the streets of the city, which are covered in debris following the deadly attack on Tuesday evening (27 June).

The strike killed at least nine people, including three children, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers continued searching in the destroyed building’s rubble.

Another 56 people were injured, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The attack, using what officials said were S-300 missiles, also damaged 18 multi-story buildings, 65 houses, five schools and two kindergartens.