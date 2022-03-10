Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

Hundreds gathered in central London on Wednesday (March 9th) to protest against Russia’s assault on Ukraine, with some recounting their fears for their families living through the war at home.

Demonstrators in Trafalgar Square were emotional as they sang the Ukrainian national anthem and held signs saying: “Russian warship, go f**k yourself”

Many also waved Ukrainian flags as they stood in solidarity with a nation torn apart by war.

