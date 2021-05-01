Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who staged an anti-war protest live on state television, has been fined for her actions.

The TV editor has also given a statement after she was arrested earlier this week.

"It was my anti-war decision. I made this decision by myself because I don't like Russia starting this invasion," Ms Ovsyannikova said, after being interrogated for 14 hours with no legal help.

The 30,000 rouble (£214) fine relates to a video message she posted before the protest.

