Staff at an independent Russian TV station walked out live on-air while declaring “no to war” after being shut down over their coverage of the Ukraine invasion.

Dozhd (TV Rain) confirmed on Thursday that it was suspending operations after receiving a threat of closure from Russian authorities.

Media outlets describing the conflict in Ukraine as an “assault, invasion, or declaration of war” face being blocked or fined by Russia's communications regulator.

In response to threats, Dozhd staff staged a mass walkout, leaving their studio empty as they went off the air.

