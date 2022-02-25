Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested he is the "number one target" for Russian assassins in Kyiv, and that his family are "target number two".

Despite being in serious danger, the Ukrainian president has insisted he remains in the capital and has defiantly declared: "I'm staying with my people".

"My family are not traitors, they are citizens of Ukraine. According to our information, the enemy has marked me target No.1, my family target No.2," Mr Zelensky said.

"I remain in the capital, my family is also in Ukraine."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.