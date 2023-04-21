Aftermath of explosion as Russian warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine

A Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod, Russia, near Ukraine late on Thursday 20 April, causing an explosion and damaging buildings.

Local authorities reported a large blast in the city, which lies just across the border from Ukraine.

The regional governor said two women had been injured when a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane accidentally discharged aviation ammunition.

The Su-34 is a supersonic fighter-bomber jet.

Video footage from the site showed piles of concrete on the street, several damaged cars and a building with broken windows.

One shot showed what appeared to be a car upside down on the roof of a store.

