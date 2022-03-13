Man shares call with Russian father who doesn’t believe there’s war in Ukraine

A Ukrainian man has launched a website to counter Vladimir Putin’s propaganda after his Russian father did not believe there was a war going on.

Misha Katsurin was confused why his father Andrei hadn’t called to see if he was safe after the war began.

Andrei believed "Russia was saving Ukraine from the Nazis".

An audio recording captures Misha explaining how all Russian media is pro-Kremlin.

