Ukrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk town

Ukrainian soldiers have closed in around Russian troops in a key Russian-controlled Donetsk town, according to Kyiv officials.

Footage reportedly shows Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag at the entrance of Lyman, a town that was captured by Russia back in May.

After Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of the Donetsk region, Zelensky’s troops have made gains on the town, considered as being strategically important to Russia.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, posted this video on 1 October.

