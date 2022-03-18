Watch live view of Kyiv skyline as fighting continues in Ukraine war

Watch a live view of the Kyiv skyline as fighting continues in the Ukraine war.

Despite Russian attacks targeting towns and cities across the country in recent days, reports claim Vladimir Putin has laid out his precise demands for a peace deal with Ukraine to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey.

According to the BBC, those demands fall into two categories and include some face-saving elements for the Russian side.

While talk of a potential peace deal grows, Ukraine continues to feel the wrath of Putin’s invading forces.

