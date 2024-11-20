Zelensky visits injured Ukrainian soldiers to award them with state honours

Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers to award them with state honours after they were injured on the front line during combat with Russian troops.

The Ukrainian president posted footage online of him meeting troops in hospital to give them the Order for Courage.

He also awarded military medics with the Order of Princess Olga and medals for military service to Ukraine.

In a statement, Mr Zelensky wrote: “I am grateful for your service, for defending Ukraine, and for saving the lives of our warriors.”

The footage came as Ukraine on Tuesday used American-made long-range ATACMS ballistic missiles inside Russian territory for the first time, in what Moscow described as an escalation of the conflict.