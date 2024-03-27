Ukrainian MP on how Britain can help country win Russia war: ‘Let’s make Putin pay’

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik has asked her country’s allies to switch from “helping Ukraine fight, to letting us win the war.”

She said limitations on issues such as weapons delivery need to be lifted so Ukraine does not have to face Russia "empty-handed".

The People's Deputy of Ukraine also said she understands the strain many are facing under the cost of living crisis, and suggested donating around £50 billion of Russian money frozen in Britain to the Ukrainian war effort.

She said: "Let's make Putin pay for what he broke."