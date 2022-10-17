A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area near a domestic port, sparking a fire in an apartment block, Moscow’s defence ministry said.

The Su-34 bomber went down in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff.

Both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact, the ministry said.

Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about the crash and ordered ministers, along with the local governor, to the site.

