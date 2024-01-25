Russia calls for urgent UN meeting over plane crash on Ukraine border

Russia has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the crash of a Russian plane that Moscow says was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers to a prisoner exchange.

Kyiv has opened a criminal complaint into the crash after Moscow accused Ukraine of downing the aircraft.

Ukrainian officials did not directly confirm it had shot down the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane near the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, nor did they confirm that Ukrainian prisoners were on board.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kremlin was deliberately playing with the emotions of Ukrainians after it claimed 65 PoWs died in the crash.