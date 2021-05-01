Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’

Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US president was speaking to reporters after an event at the White House when he made the comment.

"Would you call [Putin] a war criminal, sir?" one journalist asked.

"Oh, I think he is a war criminal," Mr Biden responded, walking off.

