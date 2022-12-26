Russia is ‘ready to negotiate peace’, claims Putin

Vladimir Putin claims he's ready to negotiate peace with Ukraine, after 10 months of war and destruction across the country.

In the interview which aired on Sunday (25 December), the Russian leader insisted it was the West and Ukraine stopping a resolution being found.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," he told Rossiya 1.

“We have no other choice but to protect our citizens.”

