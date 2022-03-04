‘This war is bringing out the best in people,’ Ukrainian refugee tells IndyTV

Lina Livitska, 37 years old, left behind her brother and parents when she fled her hometown Odesa, two days after Russia invaded Ukraine.“

My parents refused to go so it was even harder for me to make this decision, but I thought I could probably do more from outside Ukraine,” Lina exclusively told IndyTV.

“My brother joined the army. He said it was the right thing to do.”

