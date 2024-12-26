Ukrainian soldiers mark Christmas on frontline of war

Ukrainian soldiers marked their second Christmas on the frontline of the war against Russia.

Wednesday (25 December) marked their second Christmas at war and away from home since the February 2022 full-scale invasion.

For many, however, the day brought to mind hope and faith that there will one day be peace.

Ukrainians expect the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump will bring about a ceasefire deal, and many soldiers who have bore the brunt of nearly three years of fighting, said they hoped this to be true.