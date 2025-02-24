Starmer sends warning to Putin on third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer sent a warning to Vladimir Putin on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister warned the Russian leader that his country “does not hold all the cards” as he joined a call with Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders on Monday (24 February), marking the third anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

In remarks to a gathering of Ukraine’s allies, Sir Keir also said a new package of UK sanctions will go after Russia’s so-called shadow fleet as well as companies in China and elsewhere providing Moscow with military components.