Russian soldiers flee after tank struck by Ukrainian drone

Footage released by Ukraine’s 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade on Tuesday, 30th May, shows Russian soldiers fleeing after their tank was hit by a Ukrainian strike.

The Ukrainian troops said the video was taken in the Luhansk region.

The strike came as an apartment block in Moscow was damaged after drones hit several buildings on Tuesday morning.

Moscow’s mayor said two people were injured in the early morning attack, with one hospitalised.

Russia’s defence ministry said that Ukraine targeted Moscow with eight drones. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

