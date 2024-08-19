Chechen warlord shows off Tesla Cybertruck ‘from Elon Musk’ fitted with machine gun

The leader of Russia’s Chechnya region showed off a Tesla Cybertruck fitted with with what appeared to be a machine gun

mounted on top in a video posted to Telegram on Saturday, 17 August.

Ramzan Kadyrov, known for extravagant publicity stunts, praised the vehicle and Tesla Motors chief executive Elon Musk on the Telegram messaging app, saying he received the truck “from the esteemed Elon Musk.”

He has said he will send the vehicle to the Ukraine conflict zone.

The Independent has requested comment from Tesla.