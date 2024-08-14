Ukrainian soldiers ambush truck filled with Russian troops

Ukrainian soldiers have ambushed a truck filled with Russian troops as they continue their Kursk offensive.

Bodycam footage shows Ukrainian soldiers in pursuit of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers with grenades and guns.

A miliary vehicle also bursts into flames with plumes of black smoke sent billowing up into the air.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his army was continuing to advance deeper into Russia this week, after it launched an incursion over the border just over a week ago.

Zelensky said his forces have moved forward one to two kilometres in various directions inside Kursk on Wednesday (14 August), although this hasn’t been independently verified.