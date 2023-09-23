Ukrainian forces have broken through in Verbove, top general Oleksandr Tarnavsky has claimed.

Speaking to CNN, Tarnavsky said he predicts an even bigger breakthrough to come.

The general’s claim is the latest indication by Ukrainian officials that inroads are being made on the southern front in the war with Russia.

Tarnavsky said: “I believe yes [there will be a big breakthrough]. I think it will happen after Tokmak. At the moment (the Russians) are relying on the depth of their defensive line there.”

Tarnavsky said he believes the bigger issues are the “crossroads, tree lines and minefields between the tree lines.”