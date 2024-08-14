Zelensky confirms more weapons for Ukraine as Kyiv strikes Putin’s airfields

Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed more weapons for Ukrainian forces as Kyiv continues its strikes into Putin’s airfields.

The Ukraine President confirmed he met with government officials on Wednesday (14 August), to discuss support for military actions in the Kursk region.

In a video message posted to X, formerly Twitter, Zelensky said: “Our Ukrainian drones are working exactly as needed. However, there are things that drones alone cannot achieve, unfortunately. We need other weapons—missile systems.”

The president then confirmed more weapons will become available for troops.