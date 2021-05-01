Watch live as World Court rules on measures sought by Ukraine against Russia

Judges at the World Court are ruling on a request from Ukraine which has asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities, arguing Vladimir Putin’s invasion is based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.

Although the court's rulings are binding, it has no direct means of enforcing them and in rare cases, countries have ignored them.

Ukraine filed its case shortly after Russia's invasion began on 24 February 2022.

The nation has said there is no threat of genocide in eastern Ukraine.

