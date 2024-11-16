Zelensky hits out at German chancellor’s phone call with Putin in dire warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned a phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened a “Pandora's box”.

The call on Friday evening (15 November) was the pair’s first since December 2022.

In his evening address, Zelensky said the conversation between the two leaders undermined efforts to isolate the Russian leader.

“Now there may be other conversations, other calls. Just a lot of words.

“And this is exactly what Putin has long wanted. It is extremely important for him to weaken his isolation.”