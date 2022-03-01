Russia used vacuum bomb during invasion, Ukrainian ambassador claims

Russia used a vacuum bomb on the fifth day of its invasion of Ukraine, it has been claimed.

The bomb, also known as a thermobaric weapon or aerosol bomb, draws oxygen from the atmosphere to create a bigger and more devastating explosion.

The claim was made by Oksana Markarova – the Ukrainian ambassador to the US – who was approached by reporters after a meeting with White House lawmakers in which aid for Ukraine was discussed.

Markarova did not reveal where the vacuum bomb was unleashed.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here