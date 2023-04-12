Car smothered in grey ash after Russia’s Shiveluch volcano erupts

Cars in a Russian village were covered in a blanket of ash after the Shiveluch volcano erupted early on Tuesday, 11 April.

Footage from the Russian Academy of Sciences shows an entire village covered in grey volcanic dust.

A vast cloud of ash shot 20km into the sky after the volcano on the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula erupted just after midnight.

An area of 108,000 square kilometres (41,700 square miles) was covered in the dust, the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Survey said.

