Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko made his first public statement on Tuesday (27 June) after mediating a deal to halt a mutiny against Russia by the Wagner forces.

Under the deal, the mercenary group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is meant to move to Belarus.

Data from a flight tracking website shows a Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which is linked to Prigozhin, flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday.

"We are clearly seeing a new wave of Nato expansion, and an unprecedented build-up of the potential of the alliance’s members in the region, including in close vicinity to our borders," Lukashenko said, failing to mention Prigozhin.