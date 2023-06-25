Watch: Wagner convoy leaves Voronezh region after Putin deal

Convoys of Wagner fighters were seen leaving Voronezh region overnight after rebellious mercenary commander Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that his troops were retreating.

Local residents posted videos showing military vehicles and buses with flags driving on a highway in a southern direction.

Under the deal announced on Saturday by the Kremlin, Wagner Group leader Prigozhin will go to neighbouring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped, and the Russian government said it would not prosecute Wagner fighters who took part.