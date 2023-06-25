‘We haven’t heard the last of Prigozhin,’ Lord Dannatt says after Wagner chief exiled

Former chief of the UK general staff, Lord Richard Dannatt, has discussed the fate of the head of the Wagner mercenary group after events in Russia in the last 24 hours.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who ordered his troops to march on Moscow, abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile in Belarus and sounded the retreat on Saturday evening (24 June).

However, Lord Dannatt does not believe “we’ve heard the last” of the rebellious mercenary commander.

“We haven’t heard the last of Prigozhin, but we may have begun to hear about the latter days of Vladimir Putin,” He told BBC Breakfast.