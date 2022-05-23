A Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial following Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the village of Chupakhivka.

He claims he did not want to kill - and was under orders to do so - but said he would accept his fate.

During the trial, Shishimarin asked the victim’s widow Kateryna Shelipova - who attended the trial - to forgive him.

