Oil depot in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk engulfed by flames after shelling

An oil depot in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk was engulfed by flames after shelling sparked a blaze in the area.

This footage reportedly shows the raging flames rising into the sky after the Donetsk Oblast attack on the evening of Wednesday, October 26.

Local news outlets citing the Donetsk People’s Republic said 12 fuel tanks exploded at the nearby railway station during the shelling.

No casualties had yet been reported.

