Russian TV presenter says Ukrainian children should be drowned

An RT television presenter has been suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned during a broadcast.

Anton Krasovsky was interviewing a Russian sci-fi author, Sergei Lukyanenko, when he said children with anti-Russia views should be killed.

“Just drown those children, drown them in the Tysa ... You throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent,” the 47-year-old said.

Mr Krasovsky was suspended from the Russian state-funded broadcaster after his comments led to international backlash.

Ukraine’s foreign minister shared the clip on Twitter, calling for states to ban the broadcaster due to its “aggressive genocide incitement.”

