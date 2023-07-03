Russian tank explodes after driving over mine in Bakhmut

Drone footage appears to show a Russian T-62 tank exploding after driving over a mine in Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military claimed the tank drove right into the line of anti-tank mines that Russian forces placed in an area North of Bakhmut.

The claim could not be independently verified.

A group of what appears to be Russian soldiers flee from the damaged tank after the explosion.

Preparations are underway for further counterattacks as Ukraine’s forces have gained ground near Bakhmut amid “heavy fighting,” officials said on Monday, 3 July.