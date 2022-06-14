Tory MP blames ‘uncontrolled immigration’ for shortages of GPs and school places

A Tory MP has suggested “uncontrolled immigration” is to blame for shortages of GP appointments and school places.

Tom Hunt was discussing the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday (14 June) and claimed “tens of thousands of people potentially end up” in the UK illegally every year.

“Many of the most vocal critics have been from elite society and have never had to live with the consequences of uncontrolled immigration,” he said.

“They’ve never had to wait for a GP appointment, they’ve never had to battle to get a school place for their child.”

Sign up for our newsletters.