Rwanda has 'strong reputation' for humane administration of refugees, Cleverly says

James Cleverly has signed a new treaty with Rwanda in an attempt to overcome the legal block on the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers to the African country.

The foreign secretary arrived in Kigali on Tuesday 5 December and told reporters that the deal “addressed” the issues raised by the Supreme Court last month.

“Rwanda has now established a strong reputation for the humane and professional administration of refugees and migrants,” Mr Cleverly added.

He has also insisted his new legally binding treaty with Rwanda addresses all of the reasons that caused the Supreme Court to deem the government’s flagship asylum policy unlawful.