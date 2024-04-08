Newsnight producer Sam McAlister has admitted she feels sorry for Princess Beatrice following the bombshell Prince Andrew interview.

The interview is now back in the spotlight following the release of Netflix drama Scoop.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (8 April), Ms McAlister said she felt for both Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk.

She said: “He [Andrew] was lucky to have a daughter who believed in him and someone he worked with who believed in him and obviously he disappointed both of them.

“There is a poignancy for those two women, because they had done nothing.”