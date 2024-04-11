Watch: Two-storey house floats across San Francisco Bay

Watch as a two-storey houseboat floats through San Francisco Bay after the owners were asked to leave Redwood City marina.

The property, complete with a white picket fence, was one of several moved due to a legal dispute.

Officials spent two days towing the boat to its new location of Richardson Bay.

The council has told people living in the marina to leave because they were blocking public access to a state waterway.

Footage from ABC’s SKY7 chopper shows the property floating in the bay, surrounded by other vessels.

The houseboat’s owner confirmed to CNN that he was not inside while it was moved across the water.