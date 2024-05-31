Former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin denied previously saying the country would go to a civil war if Donald Trump was convicted during a heated clash on Good Morning Britain today (31 May).

The Trump supporter accused GMB host Ranvir Singh of “putting words” in her mouth and told her “Don’t put fake news on me”

She said: “We would never draw first blood and I have never said we would go into a civil war. I have never said that, so you guys are wrong and putting those words in my mouth.”

Trump was yesterday found guilty on all of the 34 counts he faced, making him the first American president in history to be convicted of a crime.