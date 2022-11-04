Former children’s minister: Primary school kids running drugs for gangs ‘the norm’

The former children’s commissioner has warned that primary school children running drugs for gangs has “become the norm.”

Anne Elizabeth Longfield has warned that youngsters are being roped into drug dealing earlier than before, with years being shaved off the average age.

Children as young as nine are entering the “first rung on the ladder,” delivering, and 13-year-olds are actually “running the system,” she warned.

“Those children are being groomed, they’re being coerced ... these are really young children living very dangerous lives.”

