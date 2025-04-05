Gaza school sheltering displaced families reduced to rubble after Israeli strike

A school building where displaced Palestinian families were sheltering in Gaza City was reduced to rubble following an Israeli strike on Thursday, 3 April.

At least 27 people including women and children were killed in the strike, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel's military said the Dar Al-Arqam school building in the Tuffah neighbourhood was used as a command and control centre by Hamas militants and accused the fighters of deliberately using civilian infrastructure as bases.

Hamas denies that it operates among civilians.